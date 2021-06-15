JioFiber Postpaid Launched: No Upfront Charges, Plans Begin at Rs 399 Per Month

Reliance Jio has launched JioFiber Postpaid in India, company sources have confirmed. The JioFiber Postpaid launch comes after the leading telecom operator of India has led an internet price revolution in the country in the mobile connectivity space, and subsequently expanded to the fiber broadband internet space as a leading internet provider as well. Now, users of JioFiber can also avail JioFiber Postpaid, which means that they will no longer need to recharge periodically, thanks to the always-on service that JioFiber Postpaid represents.

Reliance Jio sources have confirmed that the service will work with absolutely zero upfront charges, which will require users to pay no security deposit for the Wi-Fi router that is provided with the connection, as well as zero installation charges. This will lead to upfront savings of Rs 1,500 for every user signing up for postpaid fiber broadband services. In terms of the overall tariff, JioFiber Postpaid will offer the lowest per month internet costs in the industry, which starts at just Rs 399 per month. These aggressive postpaid plans are arranged in 6-month and 12-month postpaid plans, to ensure that users get totally seamless fiber broadband internet connectivity at all times.

JioFiber Postpaid will also provide users with a 4K set-top box, which users can avail at no extra cost and at a refundable security deposit of just Rs 1,000. For those who take 4K set-top boxes with their plans, there will be a collection of up to 15 paid OTT content streaming apps that they will get access to, by subscribing to JioFiber Postpaid plans costing above Rs 999 per month. Reliance Jio has also stated that users will get 99.9 percent up-time for the fiber broadband service, and equivalent upload and download speeds to ensure consistent and speedy connectivity – something that is absolutely crucial in times of working from home.

JioFiber Postpaid will be available for subscribers starting June 17, company sources have confirmed to News18. The service can be availed by raising an enquiry on the Reliance Jio website, starting this Thursday.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

