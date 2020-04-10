TECH

JioFiber Ramps Up Installation Pace, Network Quality Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Image for Representation (IANS)

Image for Representation (IANS)

Reliance Jio is aiding individuals working from home by undertaking prompt installation services and promos such as double data offers.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 7:49 PM IST
Reliance Jio has reiterated its commitment towards offering high speed broadband services through Delhi-NCR. In a bid to maintain quality of service, Jio is improving its network capacity in order to take in more network load and support more users and individuals continue working from home during these trying times. Furthermore, for existing JioFiber users, Reliance Jio is offering double data benefit on all plans.

Showing support to users amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India, Jio has has increased its service of network installation and support for existing users, as more users submit applications for installing better internet services at homes. The move is a part of Reliance Jio's overall support to various sectors in times of the COVID-19 crisis.

For its mobile users, Reliance Jio is extending network validity of up to April 20 for users whose plans have expired, and also introduced a complementary relief package that includes 100 minutes of talktime and 100 SMS messages for all users, so that all incoming and outgoing services remain uninterrupted.

With unwavering broadband services, Reliance Jio looks forward to extending their uninterrupted support to all existing users, as well as new users. JioFiber's broadband services are offered in fiber lines with bandwidth ranging onward from 100Mbps, going up to 1Gbps in select circles.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

