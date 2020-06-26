JioFiber Set-Top Box Users To Get Complimentary Access to Zee5 Premium Content

Reliance Jio has announced a special offer for its JioFiber users, specifically for the ones using the company's set-top box. Jio is offering free access to premium content on Zee5 streaming service. Customers availing the offer get access to the entire library of premium content available across multiple languages and genres. Zee5 premium subscription is said to offer 1.25 lakh hours of on-demand content and over 100 live TV channels. Jio Fiber users get unlimited access to Zee5 premium content on Silver quarterly and above plans.

HOW TO GET ZEE5 COMPLIMENTARY ACCESS

The offer will be available to both new and existing JioFiber users who opted for the Jio set-top box. All users recharging with the quarterly or annual silver plans will get access to Zee5 premium content by default without the need to login. New JioFiber users on a monthly Silver plan will get access to Zee5 premium content for the first three recharges only. Existing users active on a Silver quarterly or above plan will also be able to get access to the complimentary service.

While all Gold plan subscribers also get access to the complimentary Zee5 premium content. However, Reliance Jio suggests that opting for Gold plan gives users a wide range of benefits including higher speeds, more broadband data and access to a bouquet of premium OTTs.

Here are all the details of the JioFiber Gold plan:

-Data Speeds of up to 250Mbps

-Unlimited Internet (Up to 1,750GB data monthly)

-Unlimited Voice Calling

-Access to Premium OTT applications – Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, SunNxt, Voot, AltBalaji, Lionsgate, HoiChoi, Shemaroome, JioCinema & JioSaavn

-Unlimited Video Calling & Conferencing (TV Video Calling also included)

-Unlimited access to Jio Applications