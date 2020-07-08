JioFiber Users to Get Free Access to Extensive Hollywood Content with Lionsgate Play

Reliance Jio has started offering complimentary access to specialised Hollywood content service Lionsgate Play for JioFiber users. Starting now, JioFiber users will get access to Lionsgate Play’s library of over 7,500 TV show episodes and feature films via Jio set-top box. To access the premium content service, JioFiber users who subscribe to Silver tier multi-month recharges or Gold tier recharges will need to login to the JioTV+ app through the Jio set-top box on their televisions and start streaming the content. There will be no additional login or verification required to access the service.

Users who do single month recharges of JioFiber in the silver tier will only get access to Lionsgate Play for the first three recharges done, and get unlimited access once they switch over to JioFiber Silver multi-month or Gold packs. Alongside Lionsgate Play’s impressive assortment of Hollywood blockbusters, it also hosts movies in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri regional languages. This further increases the appeal to Indian customers, who may prefer regional content as well, alongside international offerings.

With Lionsgate Play, JioFiber has further increased its appeal of online shows and video content that comes with the premier fiber broadband service. Consumers can now make the most of entertainment services such as Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Sun Nxt, Voot, Alt Balaji, HoiChoi, ShemarooMe, JioCinema and Jio Saavn. JioFiber has hence brought forth a wholesome internet connection that offers speeds of up to 250Mbps through its extensive fiber connectivity.

After revolutionising the mobile telephony sector of India, JioFiber now provides unparalleled fiber broadband services in India in an exhaustive range of areas. With additional content offerings such as the recently added Lionsgate Play, JioFiber has made their service even more appealing to all of its users, providing an even greater value for money in terms of the subscription on offer.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.