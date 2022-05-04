JioGames Will Get New Chhota Bheem Games This Month: All Details Here

Chhota Bheem has found a new home at JioGames this summer. JioGames and Green Gold Animation Private Limited have collaborated to launch Chhota Bheem games on the JioGames platform.

Kids and gaming enthusiasts can now play Chhota Bheem games while also celebrating the cartoon character’s birthday month this May. The games are available to play on the JioGames app present across platforms like Android smartphones and the Jio Set-top Box. Chhota Bheem is one of India’s most recognisable and most loved animated characters and is said to add some bonus fun and joy to the kids’ summer vacations this year. The longest running animated show in India, Chhota Bheem has been a part of Indian TV for over a decade now. Bheem, the dhoti clad kid with a heart of pure gold, along with his trustworthy friends, go on incredible adventures around the world having fun and helping people. Now with the new games coming to JioGames, the Bheem team extends an invitation to all the loving fans to join them in their adventures.

ALSO READ: Amazon Will Soon Let You Add Any E-book To Your Kindle Reader: How It Works

“We are very excited to be associating with Jio and to be present on JioGames. JioGames, with its presence

across devices and their ecosystems, provides a great platform for our best performing kids IPs which

includes India’s favourite animated show – Chhota Bheem and lets our fans connect with their favourite

characters on many more devices. We will be launching with 5 hyper casual games and adding many more

very soon," Mr Srinivas Chilakalapudi, Chief Strategy Officer of Green Gold Animation said in a release.

ALSO READ: Jio Steps Into Metaverse With $15 Million Investment In Pranav Mistry’s ‘TWO’ AI Startup

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.