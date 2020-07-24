JioMart App Rolls-Out on Google Play Store and iOS App Store

JioMart, Reliance Retail’s beta online consumer grocery platform, is now officially available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. With the launch of the app, JioMart now enables increased omni-platform interface bringing seamless and enhanced accessibility to consumers.

JioMart is an online grocery delivery platform and originally announced at the beginning of the year as part of Jio Platforms' expansion into the e-commerce space in India. According to the company, within a few days of its launch, the JioMart app crossed the 10 lakh downloads mark on the Google Play Store and is one of the top 3 apps in the ‘Shopping’ category.

Consumers who use both the app and the portal interface on different devices can migrate between the platforms with their login id and access their previous orders and cart items. The beta platform jiomart.com was launched simultaneously in nearly 200 cities and towns across the country towards the end of March. The extensive availability of the JioMart platform across the country truly democratised digital shopping for essentials by bringing the online ordering service to several tier II and tier III towns, where customers are experiencing online shopping and home delivery of grocery, fruits and vegetables and essential goods for the first time.

The bouquet of products includes a wide range of personal care products, home, and kitchen care products, puja needs, shoe care, baby care products, branded foods etc. With its Smart store price promise, JioMart offers attractive prices on essentials with a minimum 5-percent discount on all products. JioMart has also started providing multiple payment options and recently added Sodexo meal coupons to its existing payment options of net banking, credit and debit cards, ROne loyalty points, cash on delivery etc.

During the recent AGM of RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had informed about JioMart now taking over 2.5 lakh daily orders from across the country and the number is rising very fast with every single day. Elaborating on the ambitious expansion plan of JioMart he had said “JioMart is now focused on scaling its geographical reach and delivery capabilities. JioMart is obsessed with providing convenience and superior shopping experience to consumers. In addition to grocery, we will expand JioMart to cover electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare in the days ahead. In the coming years, we will cover many more cities, serve many more customers across India, and expand to many more categories.”