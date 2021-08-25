Video meeting platform JioMeet has added aupport for regional Indian languages for the application. The Indian languages supported at this time are Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati, allowing users to use the JioMeet app in these three Languages. Reliance Jio also says that more Indian languages will be added soon, and these would be Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The update is now rolling out for all users. This makes JioMeet the first video meeting platform to extend support for so many Indian languages, at a time when video and voice meeting apps are incredibly popular. You will find the languages in Settings > Languages > English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati > Select any one.

The other new feature that’s being added is a Classroom Mode, which will be very relevant for virtual classrooms and schools as well as educational institutions. This includes controls including a restricted whiteboard access, restricted meeting, screen sharing and attendance sheet built into the app for the virtual classroom environment. JioMeet is available for Android devices, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple Mac devices, Windows PCs and also on the web browsers. JioMeet offers HD quality audio and video and unlimited call duration.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here