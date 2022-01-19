JioMeet Brings New Feature That Allows Users To Record And Save Unlimited Meetings

JioMeet, the video conferencing app from Reliance Jio is welcoming 2022 with a new feature. The app will now allow users to record unlimited meetings for free. This comes as the company’s latest effort to enhance productivity and user experience on the JioMeet app. The “truly Indian" video conferencing app from Jio also allows users to save all the meeting hours they have recorded with their family, friends, and colleagues.

The Made in India app allows users to record unlimited meetings with their friends, family, and colleagues, and save all those meetings free of cost. The brand new ‘Recording Feature’ enables users to keep a track of all their happy moments and never miss out on anything. The new feature has been launched for both personal and enterprise users. The recordings that you will save on JioMeet can be accessed via links on WebRTC, their PC desktops, and in their mobile device’s storage. The app also allows the hosts to easily receive the free recording links via Emails or SMS.

JioMeet is the company’s in-house video conferencing software that connects friends, families, and colleagues who are not able to connect physically. The JioMeet app is available for download from the jiomeet.jio.com website, Google Play Store, and the Apple App Store.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

