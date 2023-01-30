JioMeet Brings New Features With A New-Look Interface And More

JioMeet video conferencing platform is giving you more reasons to switch apps in 2023 with the addition of new features and a new layout that offers consumer-friendly usage. JioMeet now has options like in-meeting reactions which lets you instantly react to a message with varied emojis. The introduction of a new layout promises to make the JioMeet user interface dynamic, intuitive and adaptive.

New Features On JioMeet In 2023

New UI for JioMeet: The refreshed design of the JioMeet UI promises smooth animations, give you easy access to useful features and help making calls easier.

Now react in-message: You already have the option to react in-chats on WhatsApp, and now JioMeet is bringing the feature so that you react to in-meeting chats with other members as well.

JioMeet competes with brands like Google Meet, Zoom and even WhatsApp to some extent. But the India-based platform continues to improve its experience and bringing the latest features makes people sit up and notice.

In-message reactions have become the go-to option for most social messaging apps, and JioMeet is the latest one to bring it to users. In addition to this, it is imperative that JioMeet focuses on becoming easier to use and the new UI promises exactly that. These new features go well in tandem with the other capabilities of JioMeet, which includes its integration with WhatsApp that allows you to plan, start and take JioMeet meetings via the messaging app.

The support for multiple languages increases the reach of JioMeet, allowing more people to use it in their preferred languages like Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi among others. That’s not all, you can also record meetings for future references.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Tech News here