JioMeet Free Video Conferencing Service With 100-People Call Support Now Open for All

Reliance Jio has announced that JioMeet, its premier video conferencing service, has now been opened for all customers. JioMeet, promoted under Jio Platforms, is an Indian, homegrown video conferencing platform with all the leading features that you would expect to find in other video conferencing services such as Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Skype. JioMeet was announced previously, and so far required private invitations for people to join the platform and try its services.

JioMeet offers video conferencing services for up to 100 participants. It also allows users to schedule meetings prior to a conference, which would therefore allow companies to set up pre-scheduled conference meets online. It further includes the option for participants to share screens, therefore allowing live sharing of content across computers. JioMeet will further allow participants to instantly join calls directly from their web browsers.

Additionally, JioMeet promises encryption and security for every video conference, therefore enabling complete privacy and data protection for its users. JioMeet is now available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Windows, macOS and also as a web service. JioMeet can also be integrated into enterprise suites that employ Outlook, so that organisations can directly collaborate via video calls on Outlook itself.

Going forward, JioMeet will compete directly against similar video conferencing services from both India and abroad. With video conferencing becoming a key tool in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, JioMeet will play a key role in streamlining heavy conferencing needs. Furthermore, the tool will be available for use for free, therefore competing squarely against other video conferencing services that typically require subscription fees for premium features.

The announcement comes at a time when Jio Platforms, India's premier technology platform, has received incredible interest from all around the world. Beginning with social media giant Facebook's investment of Rs 43,574 crore on Jio Platforms for a 9.99 percent stake, Reliance Jio has now received interest from some of the world's biggest investors, all of who view Jio as one of the most attractive technology companies to invest in.

It all began when Reliance Jio took the Indian telecom market by storm, setting in motion a tariff war by offering Indian citizen 4G data and unlimited calling at incomparable prices. Jio then followed this up with robust network coverage, and excellent customer support as well. Since entering the telecom space, Reliance Jio has also expanded as a technology platform that is leading India's digital revolution for the next billion. Jio's promise of affordable services at the frontline of technology, in line with leading global innovators, is what makes it poised for playing a pivotal role in India's technology saga.

With JioMeet now opened for everyone, Jio Platforms has delivered on yet another promise of offering Indian citizen great value, and will continue doing so in the future as well.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.