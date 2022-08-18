JioMeet has launched a host of new features as a part of the already convenient service on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. These features are available at no additional cost as Jio looks to double down on its promise to contribute to nation-building, by helping organizations leverage the best-in-class services available at an affordable price.

Starting with increasing an organization’s reach, JioMeet has introduced a live streaming feature for its range of products. This is bound to enable bigger meeting rooms and webinars for its users. Moreover, organizations can use features like the Virtual Background to change branding details simultaneously during meetings. Jio is claiming that businesses are definitely going to benefit from being able to promote their events and personalized campaigns. Jio’s Made in India app also allows users to select themes effortlessly.

Furthermore, JioMeet is also launching a Freedom Offer that users can avail between 15th-31st August 2022 to get entitled to a 1 year Live Streaming subscription for absolutely free, given that they purchase the 10 Enterprise Pro License.

As a whole, JioMeet’s current portfolio of features has set a new benchmark for video communication. Not only does it promise enhanced sharing capabilities, maximum employee productivity and a dynamic platform users can take advantage of for enhanced digital communication, but it also ensures that India comes forward as a pioneer in technological innovation and erects a new convention for the Made in India covenant moving forward. Jio has truly made sure that India’s 75th year of Independence stands out for its national ethos and has built a powerful narrative of technological marvels.

Note: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

