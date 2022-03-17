JioMeet Is Now More Stable And Caters Best To Our Needs: Startups

The JioMeet video conferencing platform recently launched a range of handy features to compete with the likes of Zoom, Google Meet and other platforms but the biggest highlight for JioMeet has been the customised “Startup” plan meant for startups across India.

The “Startup plan”, which is free for 12 months, offers Enterprise features, Unlimited seamless Video conferencing, Recording, Cloud Storage and Webinar among other features.

JioMeet recently introduced some useful features to boost collaboration among enterprise users. The new software features are targeted at small businesses and include Breakout Rooms, Multi-Device Support, File Sharing, Inviting participants while planning the meetings, and multiple video layout options.

“JioMeet is Our preferred Video Conferencing application, meant for Startups. We can seamlessly use it for the Online consultations by the users as well as Training sessions for the Astrologers. Meeting Recordings is an added advantage as it is the only application which is providing this service and giving us the product which we can get most benefit from while the training are happening,” said Disha Mehta, Founder & MD, LinkAstro.

Talking about enterprise features, Aurea Aviation founder and CEO Rajesh Sahu said, “JioMeet is now more stable and caters best to our needs. Our distributed team across various airports has benefitted hugely with increased collaboration thanks to JioMeet. Enterprise features, Admin Controls to Host, 1000 Audience has helped us to have delightful meeting experience with increased Security. This is the only product which is truly focusing on how the SMB’s can be involved in a more professional communication setup with Features rich product & competitive pricing.”

“Unlimited meetings Upto 24 hours, bundled with Webinar, is highly useful for us to conduct the training programs and guidance sessions for the emerging start-ups. This plan is the best- We have Breakout rooms, screen sharing, recordings, In short it’s the perfect interface for our organisation. JioMeet Video Communications platform has become a major strength and advantage to our business & effectively binds the Internal & External stakeholders together,” said Vikas Singh, Founder & CEO - Vaidik Ecosystems.

