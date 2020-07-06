JioMeet is the Ideal Platform for Long Duration Video Conferences With ~100 People

JioMeet, the recently unveiled video conferencing platform, has an ace up its sleeve. Not only is the service available for use for free, it also offers one feature that is not available for free on any competing platform – long duration video conferences. Most competing services offer video conferencing options for a limited amount of time, which would suit users looking for short duration work meetings. However, with JioMeet, along with these work meetings, it is also possible to host long duration press conferences without having to spend a fortune.

This can be a significant leap for India’s micro, small and medium enterprises, which may often not have a hefty budget for IT services. With thousands of such businesses forced to move online or work from home as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, video conferencing has become an essential medium to operate normally. For such cases, JioMeet can be the perfect solution in a number of ways.

First of all, JioMeet is made in India, hence tending to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for local services and an atmanirbhar Bharat. It has joined the recent trend of locally developed video conferencing services, and offers a platform that is fully equipped with all services that are found in global alternatives. Jio’s local bearings also mean that it is compliant with the data storage laws of the land, and all user data of JioMeet’s users will be stored within the perimeters of India.

Secondly, JioMeet offers long duration video conferencing option of up to 24 hours, with up to 100 participants. This can facilitate holding sessions such as annual general meetings, or company-wide town halls, or larger meetings with multiple in-house teams that would need a video conference to run for hours. This is a vital piece of technology that can help users make the transition to a fully paperless mode of operation – something that not only enables the all important contactless way of conducting business, but also looks at ecological conservation by minimising the usage of paper.

These long duration calls would otherwise require small businesses to take expensive subscriptions of video conferencing services, which can be a prohibitive factor. To fill this void itself, for the first time ever, JioMeet’s presence in the market will allow companies and individuals without deep pockets to run hours-long video conferences with up to 100 people, without needing to reload the entire conference every few minutes. This uninterrupted way of operation will enable the path for India to take another step towards becoming atmanirbhar.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.