JioMeet Leads India's Video Conferencing Challenge with Made in India App

Jio Platforms, the holding platform for Reliance Jio, India’s largest mobile telecom operator, has introduced a pioneering video conferencing service earlier this month with JioMeet. The video conferencing service instantly made headlines for its offering, matching what global players in the video conferencing space are offering, and then offering some more. However, more than JioMeet’s competition with global players, the service has more importantly highlighted India’s proficiency in building a homegrown video conferencing platform – something that the government of India called for in light of privacy concerns.

Paying heed to this call, JioMeet has arrived to meet all the guidelines and build a video conferencing platform that is truly Indian. The JioMeet video calling service has an easy, intuitive interface that has been designed keeping ergonomics in mind, which would help users access the most important features in just a few clicks. JioMeet also allows users to schedule meetings, and also runs as a web application on browsers – something that can be very important if participants wish to join a meeting instantly without downloading the app first. The versatility of the service lies in offering an interface that can be accessed any time, anywhere, and from any device.

Along with offering all the features, JioMeet is a service has been built in India, and hence complies with India’s data storage laws. It stores all user data safely on servers situated in India, hence allaying any fears of personal data loss. This gives users peace of mind, knowing that any of their data shared on the JioMeet platform will be safely stored in airtight spaces. JioMeet also promises encryption for all video conversations on the platform, which makes sure that sensitive, internal company meetings cannot be breached. Being a service made for the people, JioMeet puts heavy emphasis on data security and privacy on its video conferencing service.

All of this comes bundled in a package that is wholly developed in India. With this, Jio Platforms has risen up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vocal for local and ‘atmanirbhar Bharat’ calls in a bid to boost locally developed and promoted services, over international counterparts. Not only is JioMeet a fully Indian service, it also meets the generally lofty standards of quality set by international players. JioMeet has hence offered an app that can truly take a homegrown Indian service to global markets.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.