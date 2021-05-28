JioMeet Update Brings Hindi Interface, Webinar for Streaming Sessions

JioMeet has announced an update that introduces the app in the Hindi language. With the update, the video conferencing app will be available in a language that makes it more accessible for users all across India. Alongside rolling out the app with a Hindi language interface, JioMeet has also announced that the app will be available in five Indian regional languages in the near future – Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. Furthermore, JioMeet has also announced the introduction of a new feature – JioMeet Webinar. The feature should help those who use video conferencing and streaming platforms for broadcasting to a wide audience.

With JioMeet Webinar, the app offers users the ability to add branding, promotional and sponsorship information to the interface for financial integration. It also allows users to stream their videos over the cloud in order to streamline hardware limitations. The platform can help users to directly link their accounts on Facebook and YouTube, and stream webinar sessions held on the app directly to the social platforms. JioMeet Webinar will also allow users to add an unlimited number of users as attendees of sessions, and therefore stands out as a highly versatile and useful service that can be apt for those who host public talk sessions or seminars.

In a third fine addition to the JioMeet app, users can also blur their backgrounds now to protect their personal home identities. Blurring backgrounds through the app also help users add a professional touch when hosting sessions from home, and the move should come quite handy for those who regularly join and attend video conferences. As always, JioMeet remains a free app that has a host of professional features for anyone to use. The latest update is now available to use for all.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

