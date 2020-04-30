JioMeet Video Conferencing Service to be Officially Launched by Jio Platforms Soon

Jio Platforms is announcing the formal launch of JioMeet video conferencing solution. The service is being underlined as an effective solution for video conferencing in both personal and enterprise use cases. With JioMeet, users across a wide range of networks will get privy to an updated array of features, in line with the best video conferencing services in the world. JioMeet is also available on all of the world's most used services, so as to maximise its availability among all users around the world.

The JioMeet app is hence available on Android's Google Play Store, Apple's iOS App Store and the Mac App Store, and Microsoft's Windows Marketplace. Alongside these four apps, JioMeet is also available as a third party plugin for Microsoft's Outlook email service. For those who receive invitations to join a meeting, a JioMeet video call can also be accessed through web browsers such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. With such a wide range of supported platforms, JioMeet is expansively available to a massive number of users, no matter what operating system they use.

JioMeet also allows users to schedule a meeting according to preferred time slots. It also has an intuitive, flexible interface that makes it approachable to use. On the Google Play Store, JioMeet already has over 100,000 installs, even before the service was commercially announced as an official service under the Jio Apps umbrella. JioMeet will now be available officially as a part of multiple apps that users can take advantage of, especially during the Covid-19 work from home period.

JioMeet will now be part of Jio Platforms, which is the holding company of the telecom operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm. The latter recently attracted an investment of Rs 43,574 crore from Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook Group, in what is the social media giant's largest investment in India, and the largest foreign direct investment in India's technology sector. The collaboration has already brought forth JioMart, the WhatsApp-based grocery delivery service, and more such collaborations are expected to come in the near future.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.