JioMeet Video Conferencing Tool Amplifies PM Modi's Vocal for Local Push in India

One of the major points that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought forth in a bid to revive the Indian economy in light of the Covid-19 lockdown was a push for Indian services. With vocal for local and ‘atmanirbhar Bharat’ calls growing strong, JioMeet has arrived to address the imminent requirement of an Indian video conferencing service that amplifies PM Modi’s vocal for local push. This takes Indian technology to the forefront of global services, and gives the people of India a homegrown service that they can use for all official purposes.

So far, the JioMeet service was so far on a trial phase, and required invitation codes to work. Now, with the service being opened up for everyone, JioMeet will be directly rivalling services such as Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Skype. This brings it head to head with all of these services in terms of the features on offer, which incidentally is right up with global offerings.

To match the features on offer by Zoom, Google Meet, Skype and others, JioMeet will allow video conferencing with up to 100 participants. Given that JioMeet is available for free, this certainly beats the likes of Zoom and Google Meet, which allows lesser participants in their free versions. JioMeet also allows users to schedule meetings prior to a conference, which would therefore allow companies to set up pre-scheduled conference meets online. It further includes the option for participants to share screens, therefore allowing live sharing of content across computers. JioMeet will further allow participants to instantly join calls directly from their web browsers.

Additionally, JioMeet promises encryption and security for every video conference, therefore enabling complete privacy and data protection for its users. JioMeet is now available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Windows, macOS and also as a web service. JioMeet can also be integrated into enterprise suites that employ Outlook, so that organisations can directly collaborate via video calls on Outlook itself.

With video conferencing becoming a key tool in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, JioMeet will play a key role in streamlining heavy conferencing needs. JioMeet also fills the gap of an Indian video conferencing solution, which the government of India had called for after various security issues were highlighted with a number of global video conferencing service providers.

One big aspect that will work in JioMeet’s favour is its Indian roots. With data privacy and data localisation being key concerns, JioMeet will address India’s requirement for a reliable, robust video conferencing platform that can be used for both personal and enterprise purposes. JioMeet is now available for all users, therefore filling the void in the market for an established Indian video conferencing service.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.