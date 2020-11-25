JioPages Privacy Focused Web Browser For Android Gets Update With New Search Tools And More

Reliance Jio has announced that an update for the JioPages web browser for Android is now available. The JioPages 2.0.1 web browser is now available with three new features—new search engine tools, support for short videos curated within the app and new navigation updates within the interface. The update is available on the Google Play Store for Android phones, and Jio says that these three features have been added based on user requests.

The JioPages web browser now lets users select DuckDuckGo search engine as the default search engine in the browser. This is also a privacy focused search engine that does not log user information and uses the cookies feature to tag information only when the search results require that. The second addition is the addition of short videos with a duration of up to 30 seconds on the browser. Jio says that JioPages will have a dedicated section for short videos, and these will be marked across different categories including entertainment, technology, lifestyle and travel, to name a few. The idea is to allow users to discover new content.

JioPages also gets a interface upgrade with new navigation and exit buttons. This will make it easier for users to navigate within the app interface and also exit the app once they are done using the web browser. The JioPages web browser is built on the Chromium Blink engine and supports multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telegu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. JioPages was first released last month.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.