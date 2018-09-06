JioPhone 2 Flash Sale Today in India at 12PM: Everything You Need to Know

Jio Phone 2 will be available for the third time in India today. Customers will be able to buy the JioPhone 2 either from Jio official website that is Jio.com or MyJio App at 12 noon on today. Just like the last two sales, this one is also expected to see many users trying to grab the device. Reliance Jio is looking to cross the 100 million units mark for Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 combined by the end of this year after selling over 25 million units of the Jio Phone until now.The device comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and the buyers will have to purchase the Reliance Jio SIM card seperately with the phone. Moreover, the device will only support Reliance Jio SIM card and not any other SIM card.JioPhone 2, the successor to the JioPhone, comes with a horizontal screen display and a full keyboard. The horizontal display has been embedded to provide the users with a horizontal screen viewing experience. In addition, the full keyboard provides a QWERTY keypad for an ease of typing.At Reliance AGM 2018, the company had announced that it will be bringing Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps integration to the JioPhone. Starting August 15, the JioPhone users can avail these services on their 4G enabled feature phone. Jio has also announced that the phones will soon receive WhatsApp integration soon.Jio had also recently launched a Monsoon Hungama Offer in which any feature phone user can exchange their existing feature phone for a brand new JIOPHONE for an effective price of Rs 501.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)