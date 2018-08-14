JioPhone 2 Registration Begins From Tomorrow: How to Upgrade From Jio Phone to Jio Phone 2

The JioPhone 2 was announced over a month ago but still hasn't made it to the retail stores. Reliance Jio had announced the successor to its JioPhone at the Reliance AGM this year. Registrations for the JioPhone 2 will open from August 15 on the Jio.com website and MyJio app. Once on the website, users will have to open up the registration page and click on the 'Get Now' option. The page will then ask the users for their personal details, including name, contact number, address and more.Users will have to transfer the entire amount for the JioPhone 2 online, following which, the buyers will get a delivery estimate for the device. It remains to be seen if the JioPhone 2 will be made available with offline retailers like the company did with the original JioPhone.Jio says that the new JioPhone 2 will be available for buying from the same date when its registrations begin i.e. August 15. During JioPhone, people had to wait for a week or so after the registration to get the JioPhone. Jio has separately also announced JioPhone exchange offer under which the company will give you a chance to buy JioPhone at Rs 501 in exchange for any old feature phone.The JioPhone 2 will come with a 2.4-inch QVGA display placed on top of a QWERTY keypad that comes with a 4-way navigation key. It will run on the same KaiOS as the JioPhone and will also support Facebook, YouTube as well as WhatsApp. As for its memory, the JioPhone 2 will come with a 512MB RAM and a 4GB internal storage, which will further be expandable up to 128GB using an external microSD. The device is backed by a 2000 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options including VoLTE, VoWiFi, FM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and more. As for its optics, the JioPhone 2 will come with a 2-megapixel camera at the back and a VGA camera at the front.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)