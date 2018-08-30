English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JioPhone 2 Second Flash Sale Today: Everything You Need to Know
Customers will be able to buy the JioPhone 2 either from Jio official website that is Jio.com or MyJio App at 12 noon on today.
JoPhone 2, which was announced last month at Reliance's 41st annual general meet (AGM), will be available on flash sale today for the second time. The JioPhone 2 went on sale for the first time in India on August 16. Customers will be able to buy the JioPhone 2 either from Jio official website that is Jio.com or MyJio App at 12 noon on today. Since it is a flash sale, we expect a limited number of units to be up for grabs, which means the phone may run out of stock within minutes of the sale kicking off.
Here are the Steps to buy JioPhone 2:
1. Visit Reliance Jio's official website- jio.com or MyJio app,
2. Select JioPhone 2 and enter your pincode,
3. Proceed to checkout,
4. Enter personal details like name, email id, mobile number,
5. Select payment option and pay Rs. 2999,
6. At last customer will receive confirmation notification on either their registered number or email id.
JioPhone 2, the successor to the JioPhone, comes with a horizontal screen display and a full keyboard. The horizontal display has been embedded to provide the users with a horizontal screen viewing experience. In addition, the full keyboard provides a QWERTY keypad for an ease of typing.
At Reliance AGM 2018, the company had announced that it will be bringing Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps integration to the JioPhone. Starting August 15, the JioPhone users can avail these services on their 4G enabled feature phone. Jio has also announced that the phones will soon receive WhatsApp integration soon.
Jio had also recently launched a Monsoon Hungama Offer in which any feature phone user can exchange their existing feature phone for a brand new JIOPHONE for an effective price of Rs 501.
The Jio Phone 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999, while the JioPhone comes with an effective cost of Rs 0. The customer's need deposit Rs 1,500 for JioPhone which will be refunded to them.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)
