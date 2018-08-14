JioPhone 2 to be Available Starting August 16 at 12 Noon

Reliance Jio has announced that the new high-end model of the JioPhone, the “JioPhone 2” will be available for online purchase starting 16th August for Rs 2,999. The sale for the JioPhone 2 will start at 12 pm in a flash sale on the official Jio website, i.e. Jio.com.JioPhone 2, the successor to the JioPhone, comes with a horizontal screen display and a full keyboard. The horizontal display has been embedded to provide the users with a horizontal screen viewing experience. In addition, the full keyboard provides a QWERTY keypad for an ease of typing.At Reliance AGM 2018, the company had announced that it will be bringing Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps integration to the JioPhone. Starting August 15, the JioPhone users can avail these services on their 4G enabled feature phone. Jio has also announced that the phones will soon receive WhatsApp integration soon.Jio had also recently launched a Monsoon Hungama Offer in which any feature phone user can exchange their existing feature phone for a brand new JIOPHONE for an effective price of Rs 501.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)