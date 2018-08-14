English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JioPhone 2 to be Available Starting August 16 at 12 Noon
Jio has also announced Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps integration for its JioPhone devices.
JioPhone 2. (Image: Reliance Jio)
Loading...
Reliance Jio has announced that the new high-end model of the JioPhone, the “JioPhone 2” will be available for online purchase starting 16th August for Rs 2,999. The sale for the JioPhone 2 will start at 12 pm in a flash sale on the official Jio website, i.e. Jio.com.
JioPhone 2, the successor to the JioPhone, comes with a horizontal screen display and a full keyboard. The horizontal display has been embedded to provide the users with a horizontal screen viewing experience. In addition, the full keyboard provides a QWERTY keypad for an ease of typing.
At Reliance AGM 2018, the company had announced that it will be bringing Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps integration to the JioPhone. Starting August 15, the JioPhone users can avail these services on their 4G enabled feature phone. Jio has also announced that the phones will soon receive WhatsApp integration soon.
Jio had also recently launched a Monsoon Hungama Offer in which any feature phone user can exchange their existing feature phone for a brand new JIOPHONE for an effective price of Rs 501.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)
Also Watch
JioPhone 2, the successor to the JioPhone, comes with a horizontal screen display and a full keyboard. The horizontal display has been embedded to provide the users with a horizontal screen viewing experience. In addition, the full keyboard provides a QWERTY keypad for an ease of typing.
At Reliance AGM 2018, the company had announced that it will be bringing Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps integration to the JioPhone. Starting August 15, the JioPhone users can avail these services on their 4G enabled feature phone. Jio has also announced that the phones will soon receive WhatsApp integration soon.
Jio had also recently launched a Monsoon Hungama Offer in which any feature phone user can exchange their existing feature phone for a brand new JIOPHONE for an effective price of Rs 501.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
- Ben Stokes Found Not Guilty of Affray as Jury Announces Verdict
- Alia Bhatt Has a Savage Response to Her Marriage Rumours; Find Out
- Liverpool Refer Mohamed Salah to Police Over Alleged Phone Use While Driving
- Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...