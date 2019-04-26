Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

JioPhone Highest Selling Feature Phone in India with 30 Percent Market Share: Counterpoint

Reliance Jio continues to lead the feature phone market in India, even as its market share fell from 36 percent in Q1 2018, to 30 percent in Q1 2019.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JioPhone Highest Selling Feature Phone in India with 30 Percent Market Share: Counterpoint
(Image: Reliance Jio)
Loading...
With a 30 per cent market share, Reliance JioPhone became the leading feature phone brand in India in the first quarter of 2019, Counterpoint Research said on Friday. While the smartphone market offers a big opportunity, one can't ignore the 400 million feature phones users in the Indian market which too is likely to stay for the next five years in India, said Counterpoint's "India Smartphone Market Share Q1 2019" report.

Samsung stood second in the feature phone category with a share of 15 per cent while domestic handset maker LAVA grabbed the third spot with a market share of 13 per cent. Unlike the smartphone market, which contracted for the first time in 2018, the feature phone market has continued to grow over the last three years, the report said. Earlier in March, a Counterpoint Research report estimated that in 2019, a little more than 400 million feature phones would be sold globally. Further, feature phone shipments are expected to cross one billion units by 2021.

Brokerage firm CLSA's telecom sector outlook for February 2019 noted that Jio will lead the subscriber market share in the current year. In its India Telecom report, CLSA said mobile subscribers in February increased by 2 million to 1,184 million, with Reliance Jio adding 80 lakh new subscribers. Jio now has a customer base of 30.6 crore in the country.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram