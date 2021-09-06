JioPhone Next 4G to Launch on September 10: What to Expect

Reliance Jio will launch the much-anticipated 4G Android smartphone JioPhone Next on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10. The telco had officially announced its arrival at the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where we also got a glimpse at the upcoming smartphone, created in partnership with Google. The JioPhone Next 4G phone will run an optimised version of Android, the smartphone operating system developed by Google. The pricing of the device remains unclear, and we’ll get more information near the actual date of launch.

In terms of specifications, customers with the JioPhone Next will get access to Android services, including the Google Play Store. Some of the features that have been announced include voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation and smart camera with augmented reality filters. At the AGM, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said the JioPhone Next is a “fully featured" smartphone, supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio. “And as you have come to expect from Jio, it is my promise that JioPhone Next will be by far, amongst the most affordable smartphone not just in India, but globally," he had further stated, he added. As mentioned, the smartphone will run on an optimised version of Android OS.

At the AGM, Reliance Jio had announced the company would use Google Cloud to power Jio 5G solutions and its miscellaneous internal services such as JioSaavn, JioMart, and more. With the latest partnership, Reliance will also hope to accelerate digital services in the health and education industry in the country. Earlier this week, Jio completed its fifth anniversary in India, where several tech giants, like Google, Xiaomi, OnePlus and more poured congratulatory messages for “fueling" India’s internet revolution.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

