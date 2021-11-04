JioPhone Next Available Today: Here's How To Order Yourself A JioPhone Next

Jio and Google’s much-anticipated affordable smartphone, the JioPhone Next will be available for purchase in stores starting today. The phone will be up for sale at an affordable price of Rs 1,999 down payment, with the balance amount to be paid in Easy EMI schemes over 18 or 24 months. There is also the option of buying the JioPhone Next for a Rs 6,499 one-time payment.

The phone is one-of-a-kind and completely made in India. Engineered by both Jio and Google, the JioPhone Next will run on Pragati OS, powered by Android OS. The device aims to ensure that every Indian gets an equal opportunity and equal access to the internet and digital technology.

The phone comes with several nifty features, including the ‘read aloud’ option that lets the user get any screen read out loud, a ‘translate’ functionality that helps users to have any screen translated to a language of user choice and a voice assistant that helps users operate the device.

If you’re planning to buy the phone for yourself or someone else, it is pretty easy to do.

Here’s how to buy your JioPhone Next:

Register your interest for JioPhone Next

Visit your nearest JioMart Digital retailer or

Visit www.jio.com/next or

On WhatsApp send ‘Hi’ to 70182-70182

After receiving confirmation, visit your nearest JioMart Digital to collect your JioPhone Next.

To make this phone accessible to every India, a unique financing option like this is being introduced for the first time. Take a look:

JioPhone Next will be available across the country at Reliance Retail’s extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, while announcing the JioPhone Next earlier said, “on India, I think, obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard. But through it all, the people are looking for access and there’s definitely been a wave of people who have adopted smartphones, and there is still – we see the demand for people looking to shift from feature phones to smartphones."

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

