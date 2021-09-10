JioPhone Next Being Tested With Limited Users; Will Be Launched Ahead Of Diwali

Reliance Jio and Google, who have partnered with each other to launch the JioPhone Next, have announced that they have made considerable progress towards launching the made-for-India smartphone. The JioPhone Next is being jointly designed by Jio and Google and comes as a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimised operating system based on Android. The JioPhone Next is being tested with a limited set of users for further refinement, the companies have said, and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali season. A joint press release said that this additional time will also help mitigate the current semiconductor shortage.

“Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season. This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages," the press release said. The JioPhone Next will come as the first smartphone from Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio and will come features like Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud, and language translation for on-screen text, and more. JioPhone Next was earlier expected to launch today, on September 10.

The JioPhone Next was announced back in June during the Reliance AGM 2021 with the vision of “opening new possibilities for millions of Indians, especially those who will experience the internet for the first time." At the AGM, Reliance Jio had announced the company would use Google Cloud to power Jio 5G solutions and its miscellaneous internal services such as JioSaavn, JioMart, and more.

