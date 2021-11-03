JioPhone Next Comes With Preloaded Device Lock Feature That Will Avoid EMI Defaults

JioPhone Next will be out on Thursday and the smartphone will be available at an entry price of Rs 1,999, with the rest of the amount to be paid in easy EMIs over the course of the next 18 or 24 months. Reliance Jio will have plans that also include data and calling benefits. The JioPhone Next will also come with a preloaded feature that will restrict access in case a user is not able to pay their EMIs.

The Device Lock feature allows Reliance Jio to restrict access to a smartphone in case a buyer is not able to pay EMIs. Jio has placed a banner on the notification panel that highlights the feature and reads “Device provided by financer". The pop-up also reads, “the device lock feature is enabled. The financer can use this to restrict or allow access in case of a payment default".

This feature is expected to be limited to the financed models of the JioPhone Next and will not be there on the smartphones that are bought by paying the entire amount. The JioPhone Next is available at Rs 6,499 if buyers want to make a one-time payment to get their hands on the smartphone.

The JioPhone Next, developed in partnership with Google, will be available for purchase on Thursday. The smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.