JioPhone Next Comes With Snapdragon QM215 SoC, But What Does This Chipset Offer?

The JioPhone Next will be launched in India on Diwali after the company unveiled the smartphone at its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June. The device is co-developed by Google and uses a Qualcomm processor to function efficiently. Although much has been said about the tailored Pragati operating system (OS) based on Google’s Android OS, the Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 mobile processor powering the JioPhone Next is equally worth looking at. Reliance Jio says the Qualcomm processor on the JioPhone Next focuses on “delivering optimised connectivity and location technologies along with optimisations in device performance, audio, and battery".

First announced back in 2019, the ARM-based mobile processor has four cores (ARM Cortex-A53) and is designed for entry-level smartphones. The Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 supports cameras with up to 13 megapixels and can attain a CPU clock speed of up to 1.3 GHz. The integrated graphics card is called Adreno 308 and is also designed for entry-level phones. In other words, the processor will let users access light apps seamlessly and run small-sized mobile games. The integrated wireless module on the chipset supports Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), and Cat 4 4G-LTE with up to 150 Mbits download speed.

Despite all the technical specifications, during our test, the JioPhone Next offered a clutter-free and clean interface. Another positive feedback was that the smartphone did not attempt too many customisations as its Android-running counterparts. The Snapdragon QM215 chipset at its core allows the phone to run Android Go-based Pragati OS (a less resource-intensive version of Android) along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The JioPhone Next comes pre-installed with toned-down apps like Assistant, Gallery, JioCinema, Facebook, and JioTV.

The JioPhone Next is priced at Rs 1,999 (down payment) plus Easy EMI schemes for 18 or 24 months. It can even be bought for a one-time payment of Rs 6,499. Readers can find more details on the pricing and availability here.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

