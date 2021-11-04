JioPhone Next Comes With Snapdragon QM215 SoC: Here's What the Chipset Offers

JioPhone Next, developed by Reliance Jio and Google, is formally launching on Diwali, November 4. The phone runs on the tailored Android-based Pragati OS that promises loads of features and optimisation while maintaining affordability. At its heart, the smartphone is powered by the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 chipset. The company says the Qualcomm processor on the JioPhone Next focuses on “delivering optimised connectivity and location technologies along with optimisations in device performance, audio, and battery". Here’s a quick look at what the chipset offers to entry-level smartphone users.

First announced back in 2019, the ARM-based mobile processor has four cores (ARM Cortex-A53) and is designed for entry-level smartphones. The Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 supports cameras with up to 13 megapixels and can attain a CPU clock speed of up to 1.3GHz. The integrated graphics card is called Adreno 308 and is also designed for entry-level phones. In other words, the processor will let users access light apps seamlessly and run small-sized mobile games. The integrated wireless module on the chipset supports Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), and Cat 4 4G-LTE with up to 150 Mbits download speed.

Despite all the technical specifications, during our test, the JioPhone Next offered a clutter-free and clean interface. Another positive feedback was that the smartphone did not attempt too many customisations as its Android-running counterparts. The Snapdragon QM215 chipset at its core allows the phone to run Android Go-based Pragati OS (a less resource-intensive version of Android) along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The JioPhone Next carries pre-installed toned-down apps like Assistant, Gallery, JioCinema, Facebook, and JioTV.

The JioPhone Next is priced at Rs 1,999 (down payment) plus Easy EMI schemes for up to 24 months. It can even be bought for a one-time payment of Rs 6,499. Readers can find more details on the pricing and availability here.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

