JioPhone Next Coming On Diwali: How To Find Out When Jio-Google Phone Hits Nearby Store

Reliance Jio’s JioPhone Next is coming on Diwali and you can buy the smartphone for as less as Rs 1,999 entry price on the Jio website or MyJio app, or even by dropping a message on WhatsApp. The smartphone, that is priced at Rs 6,499 if you buy with a one-time payment, will be available for purchase at Rs 1,999 entry price, with the rest of the amount to be paid in easy EMIs over the course of 18 or 24 months. The JioPhone Next has been developed by Jio and Google, and will come as a Made-in-India, Made-for-Indians product.

While the purchasing process is clear, there are questions about how to know when the JioPhone Next is in stock in order to buy it when the smartphone becomes available. The JioPhone Next will be available in a store near you starting Diwali. In order to know when the smartphone hits the market, you can turn on an SMS alert from jio.com for when the smartphone hits a store near you. Here’s how you can sign up for the alert:

Step 1 - Go to Jio’s website - www.jio.com - and click on the JioPhone Next banner on top.

Step 2 - Click on "I am interested" and enter your name and mobile number.

Step 3 - Agree to the terms and conditions.

Step 4 - Enter your personal information, which includes your PIN code and locality.

Step 5 - You will receive a message saying that you will now receive a notification when the JioPhone Next is available at a nearby store.

The JioPhone Next, co-developed by Jio and Google will be launched on Diwali. The smartphone will come with a 5.45-inch display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The smartphone will run on Android-powered Pragati OS and will have a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

