JioPhone Next Launch On Diwali; You Can Buy It For Just Rs 1,999 Plus Easy EMIs

JioPhone Next is launching this Diwali! The smartphone, developed in partnership with Google, will be available next week and users will be able to purchase it for Rs 1,999 and pay the balance in attractive EMI schemes over 18 months or 24 months. The smartphone will also be available for purchase with an upfront payment of Rs 6,499 in India.

The JioPhone Next will be available at Reliance Retail’s extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations and comes as one of the most affordable smartphones in the world. It is also the first time that a smartphone in the entry-level category will be launched with a financing option. Buyers can purchase the smartphone in an easy EMI option of 18 months or 24 months. Jio is also clubbing data and calling benefits with these plans, and will charge a processing fee of Rs 501, if users opt for the Easy EMI option.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director for Reliance Industries, said, “I am delighted that Google and Jio teams have succeeded in bringing this breakthrough device to Indian consumers in time for the festival season, inspite of the current global supply chain challenges caused by the Covid pandemic. I have always been a firm believer in the power of the Digital Revolution to enrich, enable and empower the lives of 1.35 billion Indians. We have done it in the past with connectivity. Now we are enabling it again with a smartphone device."

ALSO READ: JioPhone Next Available From Diwali: Here’s How To Order Yours

“Among the many rich features of JioPhone Next, the one that has impressed me the most — and one that will empower common Indians the most and take their digital journeys to the next level — is its contribution to India’s linguistic integration. India’s unique strength is our linguistic diversity. Those Indians who might not be able to read content in English or in their language can get it translated, and even read out, in their own language on this smart device. It makes me proud to say that we are bridging the gap between ‘India’ and ‘Bharat, because ‘BHARAT’ Karega Digital Pragati - PRAGATI OS Ke Saath’."

“This is also yet another proof of Reliance’s ‘WE CARE’ philosophy — We Care for the People and We Care for our Customers. I heartily congratulate Sundar Pichai and his team at Google, and everyone in Jio who partnered for offering this wonderful Diwali Gift to our countrymen. Happy Deepawali to one and all,” said Ambani.

Commenting on the milestone, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, said, “The JioPhone Next is an affordable smartphone designed for India, inspired by the belief that everyone in India should benefit from the opportunities the internet creates. To build it, our teams had to work together to solve complex engineering and design challenges, and I’m excited to see how millions of people will use these devices to better their lives and communities.”

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.