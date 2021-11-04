JioPhone Next: Price, Key Features You Need to Know Ahead of Launch Today

JioPhone Next is finally launching today, November 4. The smartphone, developed in partnership with Google, will be available for purchase with a down payment of Rs 1,999 and the rest in easy EMIs over 18 or 24 months. In case you want to purchase the device up-front, it carries a price tag of Rs 6,499. The EMI plans will include data and voice calling benefits for users’ Jio connection.

In terms of specifications, the JioPhone Next features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel single rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. There is a 3,500mAh battery on the JioPhone Next that is charged via a micro-USB port. In terms of connectivity, the Jio-Google smartphone comes with Dual-SIM support with 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors present on the smartphone are an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The JioPhone Next will run on Pragati OS that is powered by Android. Pragati OS is an optimised version of Android made for JioPhone Next to deliver a simplified and delightful experience for users in India. Google and Jio have worked closely to address the unique needs of millions of smartphone users in the country.

Other notable features include ‘Nearby Share’ - a simplified sharing tool to let users share apps, photos, videos, music and other content, even without the internet. There’s a translate option to allow users to read content in their preferred language. This is achieved via the Read Aloud and Translate feature that would work with any text on the JioPhone Next’s screen. JioPhone Next further integrates India-themed Snapchat Lenses directly into Camera Go - the smartphone’s camera app, which will create a more delightful and innovative photo-taking experience for users.

