Ahead of this year’s Diwali, India’s leading telecom provider Reliance Jio has released a “Making of JioPhone Next" film. The short video provides insight into what went behind the launch of the made in India smartphone. In the video, Jio shed light on its Android-based Pragati OS, and said that the JioPhone Next will ensure that every Indian gets an equal opportunity and equal access to technology.

Reliance Jio said that the JioPhone Next comes with a Qualcomm processor. In a release, Jio said that the Qualcomm processor used on the JioPhone Next focuses on delivering optimized connectivity and location technologies, along with optimizations in device performance, audio, and battery. “The rich feature set of JioPhone Next will enable interaction with technology in a whole new manner," the company said in a release.

In the video released ahead of the JioPhone Next launch, the company also highlighted some features of the upcoming smartphone. These include a voice assistant, a Read Aloud feature, a Translate feature, an “Easy and Smart" camera, among other features. The JioPhone Neext will also provide Android users with automatic software updates, along with periodic seucirty updates. Reliance Jio also said that the “Made in India, Made for India and Made by Indians" JioPhone Next will also come with great battery life with the help of the newly-designed Pragati OS and the Qualcomm processor.

Reliance Jio has partnered with Google to develop the JioPhone Next. The company announced the smartphone during its Annual General Meeting earlier this year in June. Back in September, a joint press release from Jio and Google said that the companies have began testing the JioPhone Next with limited customers and is working on making it available more widely in time for Diwali. The JioPhone Next will come as the first smartphone from Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.