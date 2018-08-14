English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JioPhone to Get Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps Starting August 15

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 5:37 PM IST
Reliance JioPhone to get Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps Integration starting August 15. (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
At this year's Reliance AGM, Jio had announced that the company will be bringing Facebook, WhatsApp as well as YouTube integration to its JioPhone devices. Now the company has confirmed the rollout of the same, which will now be starting from August 15.

In a recent announcement, Reliance Jio has confirmed that the JioPhone users will be getting Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps integration beginning August 15. While the update misses out on WhatsApp integration for now, the company has promised to begin its roll out soon.

In addition, Reliance Jio has also announced that the new high-end model of the JioPhone, the “JioPhone 2” will be available for online purchase starting 16th August. The sale for the JioPhone 2 will start at 12 pm in a flash sale on the official Jio website, i.e. Jio.com.

JioPhone 2, the successor to the JioPhone, comes with a horizontal screen display and a full keyboard. The horizontal display has been embedded to provide the users with a horizontal screen viewing experience. In addition, the full keyboard provides a QWERTY keypad for an ease of typing.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
