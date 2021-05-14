JioPhone Users Get 300mins of Free Calls Without Recharging, Buy One Get One on Any Plan

JioPhone users are set to get two industry leading offers, as Reliance Jio looks to cater for those who need to stay connected, but have been struggling to manage expenses as the Covid-19 pandemic takes its toll. As part of its new initiates, Reliance Jio along with the Reliance Foundation have come together to offer 300 minutes of free voice calls every month, broken down as 10 minutes of voice calls each day, for users who have not been able to recharge their JioPhone accounts during the pandemic. Furthermore, all JioPhone users looking to make a recharge will get an additional offer of getting another of the same recharge absolutely free.

With this ‘Buy One Get One’ offer, a JioPhone user who buys a Rs 75 recharge plan will also get another extra Rs 75 plan absolutely free, provided by Jio. The telecom operator is taking these measures to make sure that every user in India, including those who have taken a hit as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic’s second wave, manage to remain connected even during tough times. The move is an industry leading initiative by Reliance Jio and the Reliance Foundation, to make sure that communication always remains open and available for all.

With these new plans, millions of users will be able to make calls to rejuvenate their vital businesses, and also get extended benefits that can be used to make the most of the benefits that Jio extends to its users. The JioPhone, on this note, has been an unprecedented product, which has steadily contributed to Jio’s efforts of connecting all Indians to the internet. With an easy to use form factor and interface, and yet with the availability of key internet services such as WhatsApp on JioPhone, the device is perfect for India’s first time internet users or those who require access to essentials without any fuss.

Along with the device’s innate benefits, JioPhone also comes with exclusive recharge plans that offer ample data along with other benefits such as festive special discounts, exciting competitions for cricket lovers, and more. The JioPhone additional minutes and buy one get one recharge offers are now available for all users. Jio has, however, clarified that the buy one get one offer is not applicable on annual recharges, or JioPhone device bundled plans.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here