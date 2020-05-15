Jio’s New Rs 999 Prepaid Plan is What You Need to Work From Home

Reliance Jio has announced yet another plan for its prepaid subscribers. Priced at Rs 999, customers get up to 3GB high-speed data per day valid for 84 days. This means a total of 252GB of data for the entire period, which is pretty decent. The company has placed it under its long-term plan high-data category for uninterrupted work from home during the nationwide lockdown.

Along with the data benefit, customers also get free and unlimited calls to Jio and landline numbers. For non-Jio numbers, customers get a total of 3000 minutes. Additionally, the plan offers unlimited SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Airtel also offers a similar 84-day validity plan offer 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day limit at Rs 698. Vodafone, on the other hand, offers 4GB of daily data and unlimited calling with its Rs 699 recharge.

The telco had recently launched a new work from home annual plan that offers 2GB of data per day, as well as unlimited voice calls and SMS messages for 365 days, at Rs 2,399. This offers significantly more value than competitors in the Indian telecom space. Similarly priced plans by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea presently offer 1.5GB of data per day. As a result, while Jio's plan offers 730GB of data through its validity period, other operators offer 547.5GB of data through the same period. This translates to 25 percent more data by Jio, than competitors.

DISCLAIMER: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.