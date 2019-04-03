JioSaavn, Gaana Slash Annual Subscription Prices by 70% to Compete Against Spotify And YouTube Music

JioSaavn and Gaana are making massive price-cuts in the wake of competition from YouTube Music and Spotify. Although monthly fees JioSaavn and Gaana haven’t changed, the annual fee for both these services sees a price drop of around 70 percent. JioSaavn now costs Rs 299 a year, down from Rs 999, while Gaana is down to Rs 298 p.a. from Rs 1,098. Additionally, students can now get a year subscription to Gaana for just Rs 149 a year.Besides the annual subscription, users can also subscribe to monthly plans of both – JioSaavn Pro and Gaana Plus – at just ₹99. Gaana Plus users can also buy a quarterly subscription for ₹199. In contrast, listeners must pay ₹129 for a monthly subscription of Spotify or ₹99 per month for YouTube Music, which has none other than a monthly plan.In comparison, Spotify Premium is offered at a monthly plan of Rs 119 with a free trial for the first month. Spotify also offers top-up plans starting at Rs 13 per month. YouTube Music is available at Rs 99 per month along with six months of free trial.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)