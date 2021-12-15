JioSaavn Introduces Monthly Subscription at Re 1 for Jio Users

As a part of their ongoing #ReplayKiyaKya 2021 campaign, Indian music streaming platform, JioSaavn has unveiled a “limited period" offer for Jio users across the country. As a part of the offer, Jio users can get one month’s subscription for just Re 1, from December 15 to 31. The year-end campaign that started on December 1 gave users access to a personalised recap of their favourite music and their listening habits on the platform. The gathered data was also used for #ReplayAwards 2021.

With #ProLiyaKya, the brand also launched a series of in-app and digital media ads which featured artists like Dhvani Bhanushali and Jubin Nautiyal. In addition to these, audio ads were also featured on Radio City as an extension to JioSaavn’s partnership with the leading radio station. For non-Jio customers, the JioSaavn subscription will remain the same at 99 per month. The JioSaavn Plus JioTunes and JioSaavn Plus Ad-Free plans cost Rs 49/month and 39/month, respectively.

Similarly, Reliance Jio has announced the launch of the cheapest prepaid recharge plan from any telecom provider in the country. The prepaid plan comes with a tariff of Re 1 with 30 days of validity. It is already available on the Reliance Jio website and is useful for users who do not want to purchase more data than required. The prepaid plan offers users 100MB of internet data. Once the internet data is exhausted, the speed will be reduced to 64kbps. The Rs 1 prepaid plan is also available in the ‘Value’ section under the ‘Other Plans’ tab on the MyJio app. It means even if a user recharges ten times with this plan, they can get 1GB of data for just Rs 10. The latest development comes days after the telco increased the prices of its prepaid plans - a move also adopted by rivals Bharti Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea).

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.