JioTV+ With Integrated Content From Major Global OTT Platforms Announced

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) hosted its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was completely virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, made key announcements highlighting the performance of the overall RIL family over the past one year.

The AGM also saw interesting announcements by Reliance Jio in the technology sector. One of them was the new JioTV+ which is going to feature aggregated content from a variety of OTT players. These include Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, JioSaavn, YouTube and more.

"For decades, TV content has been largely broadcast-dependent without any interactivity. With JioFiber, we have reimagined this experience and brought interactivity to TV," said Akash Ambani at the AGM event.

The JioTV+ app seems to look like a platform for the Jio Set-Top-Box where consumers can access all their OTT apps somewhere similar to PatchWall UI on Xiaomi’s Mi Smart TV range. It also brings a voice search functionality allowing users to search different TV shows, artists, movies and more. JioTV+ is also expected to bring various TV channels that are available through the OTT partners including Hotstar, VOOT, ZEE5, SonyLIV and SunNXT. The company has also announced the Jio App Store inviting developers to create apps for Jio TV. The Jio set-top-box is currently running on Android TV 7.0 and it is possible that the new Android TV 9 Pie update will bring the new JioTV+ platform built-in.