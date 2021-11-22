Joker Malware Is Back: Delete These 15 Apps From Your Android Phones Right Now

NEW DELHI: Analyst at Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, Tatyana Shishkova, took to Twitter to alert Android phone users about the return of the potent Joker malware on Google play store. Shishkova found that the Joker malware infecting at least 14 Android apps. The Joker malware created quite a scare last year after it had infected several apps. Google had to intervene and remove those apps to protect users. But it seems like the malware is back on Google Play store again.

Some apps that are infected by Joker malware are quite popular with over 50,000 installs while there are other little-known apps as well on Shishkova’s list.

What is Joker malware and what does it do?

Joker malware tends to infect popular apps on Google Play store and enter the user’s phone when the apps are downloaded. Joker malware is able to make its way to Google Play store through small changes to its code and bypasses Play store’s security and vetting checks. It is quite stubborn and tends to reappear often. It was first found in 2017 and Google has been fighting hard to secure users from this malware over the years.

As for its payload, the Joker malware secretly steals money from users by subscribing them to online services in the background without the knowledge of the user. It is capable of clicking on online ads automatically and can even access OTPs from SMS to secretly approve payments. The user will not even get to know that he or she has subscribed to some service online without checking bank statements.

Delete these 15 apps from your Android phones to prevent Joker malware infection:

1. Easy PDF Scanner

2. Now QRCode Scan

3. Super-Click VPN

4. Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer

5. Battery Charging Animation Bubble Effects

6. Smart TV Remote

7. Volume Boosting Hearing Aid

8. Flashlight Flash Alert on Call

9. Halloween Coloring

10. Classic Emoji Keyboard

11. Super Hero-Effect

12. Dazzling Keyboard

13. EmojiOne Keyboard

14. Battery Charging Animation Wallpaper

15. Blender Photo Editor-Easy Photo Background Editor

