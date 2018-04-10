Judgement Day For Facebook: Here's What The World Thinks Before Zuckerberg's Inquisition
It seems like the users have already declared their judgement before the congressional hearing on the Facebook data leak.
Mark Zuckerberg. Representative Image. (Image: AP)
Zuckerberg is set to face the Senate at 11:45 pm IST. Before the tech-entrepreneur enters the doors to the room where his inquisition will begin, here is what the world thinks about Facebook's doings.
U.S. Senator from Delaware, Chris Coons highlights the problem of 'fake account' linked to Russian shores: On today of all days, I just found out that there are two fake Facebook accounts impersonating me, and guess what? Many of the ‘friends’ appear to be Russian accounts. @facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg-this is unacceptable
On today of all days, I just found out that there are two fake Facebook accounts impersonating me, and guess what? Many of the ‘friends’ appear to be Russian accounts. @facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg-this is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/woMMdeEGv4— Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) April 10, 2018
Senator Patrick Leahy tweets: Looking forward to hearing why #Facebook didn’t fully vet 3rd-party app data practices, & promptly notify users that their data had been compromised, at the Senate hrg at 2:15pm tomorrow (Tuesday). My Consumer Privacy Protection Act would address both issues. #CPPA
Looking forward to hearing why #Facebook didn’t fully vet 3rd-party app data practices, & promptly notify users that their data had been compromised, at the Senate hrg at 2:15pm tomorrow (Tuesday). My Consumer Privacy Protection Act would address both issues. #CPPA— Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) April 9, 2018
The office of Independent U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine tweets: When the Intel Committee held a hearing on social media disinformation, Facebook, Twitter, and Google sent lawyers instead of their CEOs. I said at the time, and maintain today, that we needed to hear from the decision-makers – I’ll be following closely today.
When the Intel Committee held a hearing on social media disinformation, Facebook, Twitter, and Google sent lawyers instead of their CEOs. I said at the time, and maintain today, that we needed to hear from the decision-makers – I’ll be following closely today.— Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) April 10, 2018
Joyce Alene, a Professor at the University of Alabama Law tweets: Scott Pruitt & Mark Zuckerberg both start this day, deeply grateful to Michael Cohen.
Scott Pruitt & Mark Zuckerberg both start this day, deeply grateful to Michael Cohen.— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 10, 2018
Jack Posobiec, a Veteran Navy Officer has a humorous take on this: Good morning to everyone except Mark Zuckerberg
Good morning to everyone except Mark Zuckerberg— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 10, 2018
Biggest winner in the Michael Cohen FBI raid: Mark Zuckerberg : Christina Wilkie
Biggest winner in the Michael Cohen FBI raid: Mark Zuckerberg— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) April 9, 2018
Meanwhile, many Facebook users have already started to delete their Facebook accounts following the data leak. Amongst the first of the lot was Brian Acton, co-founder of the now Facebook-owned chat platform WhatsApp.
It is time. #deletefacebook— Brian Acton (@brianacton) March 20, 2018
Others followed
I have been @facebook free for nearly a month now and it feels good. #DeleteFacebook— Rob (@Unpersuaded112) April 9, 2018
My Facebook page has been officially permanently been deleted💃💃🙌🙌 #DeleteFacebook— Betty-Ann (@Baafsown) April 8, 2018
Just deactivated Facebook! ✌️ #DeleteFacebook— Corey Alena (@storyofacorey) April 7, 2018
The list is long, including many celebrities like the tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, Will Ferrel and most recently the Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|6
|21
|1
|Australia
|50
|38
|42
|130
|2
|England
|24
|29
|21
|74
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|7
|26
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|12
|28
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|3
|7
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|25
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Facebook Launches Bounty Program For Reports of Data Misuse by App Developers
- Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Cars in India – Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid and More
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
- Can You Solve This Maths Puzzle That Sonam Kapoor Could Not?
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto