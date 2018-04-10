Judgement Day For Facebook: Here's What The World Thinks Before Zuckerberg's Inquisition

On today of all days, I just found out that there are two fake Facebook accounts impersonating me, and guess what? Many of the ‘friends’ appear to be Russian accounts. @facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg-this is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/woMMdeEGv4 — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) April 10, 2018

Looking forward to hearing why #Facebook didn’t fully vet 3rd-party app data practices, & promptly notify users that their data had been compromised, at the Senate hrg at 2:15pm tomorrow (Tuesday). My Consumer Privacy Protection Act would address both issues. #CPPA — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) April 9, 2018

When the Intel Committee held a hearing on social media disinformation, Facebook, Twitter, and Google sent lawyers instead of their CEOs. I said at the time, and maintain today, that we needed to hear from the decision-makers – I’ll be following closely today. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) April 10, 2018

Scott Pruitt & Mark Zuckerberg both start this day, deeply grateful to Michael Cohen. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 10, 2018

Good morning to everyone except Mark Zuckerberg — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 10, 2018

Biggest winner in the Michael Cohen FBI raid: Mark Zuckerberg — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) April 9, 2018

I have been @facebook free for nearly a month now and it feels good. #DeleteFacebook — Rob (@Unpersuaded112) April 9, 2018

My Facebook page has been officially permanently been deleted💃💃🙌🙌 #DeleteFacebook — Betty-Ann (@Baafsown) April 8, 2018