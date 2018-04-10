English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Judgement Day For Facebook: Here's What The World Thinks Before Zuckerberg's Inquisition

It seems like the users have already declared their judgement before the congressional hearing on the Facebook data leak.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2018, 9:29 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg. Representative Image. (Image: AP)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be facing the heat from the US Senate today in the form of a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public. The investigation, that could be pivotal for his massive company, is based on the accusations placed on the social media firm for misusing the data collected from its users in order to influence the 2016 US presidential elections. The missing link between the data collected by Facebook and the ad-based campaign specifically targeting the US citizens at the time of US presidential elections has been found to be Cambridge Analytica, a British data analytics firm. The data was harvested by an application developed by a British academic, Aleksandr Kogan which was downloaded by around 270,000 people. The application gathered their data and data about their friends due to the dismal privacy policies of the social media platform at the time, and then Kogan passed the data to Cambridge Analytica, according to both Cambridge Analytica and Facebook.

Zuckerberg is set to face the Senate at 11:45 pm IST. Before the tech-entrepreneur enters the doors to the room where his inquisition will begin, here is what the world thinks about Facebook's doings.

U.S. Senator from Delaware, Chris Coons highlights the problem of 'fake account' linked to Russian shores: On today of all days, I just found out that there are two fake Facebook accounts impersonating me, and guess what? Many of the ‘friends’ appear to be Russian accounts. @facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg-this is unacceptable




Senator Patrick Leahy tweets: Looking forward to hearing why #Facebook didn’t fully vet 3rd-party app data practices, & promptly notify users that their data had been compromised, at the Senate hrg at 2:15pm tomorrow (Tuesday). My Consumer Privacy Protection Act would address both issues. #CPPA




The office of Independent U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine tweets: When the Intel Committee held a hearing on social media disinformation, Facebook, Twitter, and Google sent lawyers instead of their CEOs. I said at the time, and maintain today, that we needed to hear from the decision-makers – I’ll be following closely today.




Joyce Alene, a Professor at the University of Alabama Law tweets: Scott Pruitt & Mark Zuckerberg both start this day, deeply grateful to Michael Cohen.




Jack Posobiec, a Veteran Navy Officer has a humorous take on this: Good morning to everyone except Mark Zuckerberg




Biggest winner in the Michael Cohen FBI raid: Mark Zuckerberg : Christina Wilkie




Meanwhile, many Facebook users have already started to delete their Facebook accounts following the data leak. Amongst the first of the lot was Brian Acton, co-founder of the now Facebook-owned chat platform WhatsApp.




Others followed










The list is long, including many celebrities like the tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, Will Ferrel and most recently the Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
