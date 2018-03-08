English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jupiter's Mysterious Jet-Streams 'Unearthly', Finds Juno Probe
Juno science results released on Wednesday include that the massive cyclones that surround Jupiter's north and south poles are enduring atmospheric features and unlike anything else encountered in our solar system.
Jupiter's Mysterious Jet-Streams 'Unearthly', Finds Juno Probe (photo for representation, image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS)
The atmospheric winds of Jupiter run deep into its atmosphere and last longer than similar atmospheric processes found here on Earth, data collected by NASA's Juno mission to the gas-giant planet shows. The findings will improve understanding of Jupiter's interior structure, core mass and, eventually, its origin, NASA said.
Other Juno science results released on Wednesday include that the massive cyclones that surround Jupiter's north and south poles are enduring atmospheric features and unlike anything else encountered in our solar system.
Also Read: Android P Developer Preview Shows Less User Interface Changes
"Juno's unique orbit and evolutionary high-precision radio science and infrared technologies enabled these paradigm-shifting discoveries," said Scott Bolton, principal investigator of Juno from the Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, US. "Juno is only about one third the way through its primary mission, and already we are seeing the beginnings of a new Jupiter," Bolton added.
Also Read: More Than Just A TV: Samsung Announces New 2018 QLED TV Lineup And More
The findings are part of a four-article collection on Juno science results published in the journal Nature. "Following the Juno gravity measurements, we know how deep the jets extend and what their structure is beneath the visible clouds. It's like going from a 2-D picture to a 3-D version in high definition," said Yohai Kaspi, Juno co-investigator from the Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel, and lead author of a Nature paper on Jupiter's deep weather layer.
The result was a surprise for the Juno science team because it indicated that the weather layer of Jupiter was more massive, extending much deeper than previously expected. The Jovian weather layer, from its very top to a depth of 3,000 kilometres, contains about one percent of Jupiter's mass (about three Earth masses). "By contrast, Earth's atmosphere is less than one millionth of the total mass of Earth," said Kaspi.
The scientists believe that the finding is important for understanding the nature and possible mechanisms driving these strong jet streams.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
Other Juno science results released on Wednesday include that the massive cyclones that surround Jupiter's north and south poles are enduring atmospheric features and unlike anything else encountered in our solar system.
Also Read: Android P Developer Preview Shows Less User Interface Changes
"Juno's unique orbit and evolutionary high-precision radio science and infrared technologies enabled these paradigm-shifting discoveries," said Scott Bolton, principal investigator of Juno from the Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, US. "Juno is only about one third the way through its primary mission, and already we are seeing the beginnings of a new Jupiter," Bolton added.
Also Read: More Than Just A TV: Samsung Announces New 2018 QLED TV Lineup And More
The findings are part of a four-article collection on Juno science results published in the journal Nature. "Following the Juno gravity measurements, we know how deep the jets extend and what their structure is beneath the visible clouds. It's like going from a 2-D picture to a 3-D version in high definition," said Yohai Kaspi, Juno co-investigator from the Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel, and lead author of a Nature paper on Jupiter's deep weather layer.
The result was a surprise for the Juno science team because it indicated that the weather layer of Jupiter was more massive, extending much deeper than previously expected. The Jovian weather layer, from its very top to a depth of 3,000 kilometres, contains about one percent of Jupiter's mass (about three Earth masses). "By contrast, Earth's atmosphere is less than one millionth of the total mass of Earth," said Kaspi.
The scientists believe that the finding is important for understanding the nature and possible mechanisms driving these strong jet streams.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Denies Relationship With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Co-Star Nushrat Bharucha
- Watch: From Turning Brothels Into Classrooms to Adventure Biking: 7 Women Who are Breaking the Barrier
- A New Day Is On The Horizon: How Women Are Rewriting Age-old Hollywood Narratives With Content and Conscience
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV