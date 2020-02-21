English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Justin Bieber Also Among Victims of MGM Hotel Data Breach

Justin Bieber (File Photo)

Justin Bieber was among the 10 million former MGM guests who had personal data like home addresses, phone numbers, emails and dates of birth hacked this week.

Pop singer Justin Bieber was among the 10 million former MGM Resorts hotels guests who became victims of a data breach this week. According to ZDNet, personal information including full names, home addresses, phone numbers, emails and dates of birth were published on a hacking forum, following a security incident that took place last year, reports said.

However, a representative from MGM Resorts told the publication that it quickly notified all impacted guests, adding: "We are confident that no financial, payment card or password data was involved in this matter."

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and various government agency officials were also named in the leaked files. MGM has since launched an internal investigation into the breach.

