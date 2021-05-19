Justin Trudeau And The Fake Apple MacBook: You Need Not Worry, It Is Just A Sticker On A HP Laptop

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been seen using a laptop that isn’t an Apple MacBook, but instead has the Apple logo on the lid. Incidentally, it wasn’t some fake news or some leaked photo from a meeting. This image was posted on the Liberal Party website for the “Team Trudeau Training” hub. In the photo, Trudeau is seen cheerfully using a laptop that sits on top of what look like two very thick books and seems to be part of a video conference session. The Apple logo on the back is actually a sticker that Apple bundles with their MacBook and iMac computing devices, and it’s been pasted to hide what looks to be an HP logo. The other giveaways are the black charging cable, the ethernet post which has a blue colored LAN cable attached and the number of USB ports alongside.

The Liberal Party has since had to clarify matters after social media erupted in outrage over the disguised and fake laptop. In a statement shared with Vice , Liberal Party spokesperson Braeden Caley said the laptop with the Apple sticker to make it look like MacBook does not, in fact, belong to Trudeau. “It’s a volunteer laptop that Justin Trudeau borrowed for a moment in the volunteer hub…when he dropped by to thank volunteers virtually,” says the statement. A quick check done by Vice also shows that Trudeau does know how to identify Apple products and can differentiate between real and fake Apple products. His Facebook page has a photo of his work desk on which sits what looks like an Apple iMac 27-inch. The photo of the HP laptop adorning the Apple logo sticker that caused such a flutter on social media remains the lead image on the website at this time, the screenshot for which you can see above as well.

