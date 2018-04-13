English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JVC XS-XN226 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Review – All About Music
Only if you are not a brand snob, JVC XS-XN226 is worth a second look and makes for a good entertainment package.
JVC XS-XN226 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
The thing with social media frenzy youth is that along with the connectivity on the go, they also want entertainment on the go. While headphones/earphones are a good choice for keeping an individual entertained, for a group, options were limited till a few years ago. In came the portable Bluetooth speakers that became an instant rage among the crowd. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes according to the personal needs. JVC, the Japanese consumer electronics company known for manufacturing in-car audio systems has now forayed into the growing segment of portable Bluetooth speakers with the XS-XN226 device. Here’s our review of the speakers-
JVC XS-XN226 is the company's 1st Portable Bluetooth Speaker. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
What’s So Cool
The new JVC XS-XN226 has a lot of positives going its way. Here’s what we liked about the new portable Bluetooth speakers-
Design
The XS-XN226 speaker has a handbag inspired compact and ultra-thin design and also comes with a strap to hold it. It’s a long shot, but the design is reminiscent of the handheld pocket radios from 1990s. Unlike most of the rival speakers that are round/cylindrical in shape, the thin design is helpful to keep it inside a bag without any problem. It can also slip-in big pockets easily. There are two colors to choose from – Black and White and both of them look classy for a portable speaker. The XS-XN226 is made with a high-quality rubber oil coating giving it a matte finish. We especially liked the retractable holder at back of unit for standing devices.
JVC XS-XN226 comes with stand for standing. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Battery Life
The XS-XN226 is powered by a 1000mAh Li-Ion rechargeable battery, which, according to the company lets you enjoy music for 8-10 hours on medium volume. You can fully recharge the speakers using a micro-USB cable in 2.5 hours. At high volume, the battery will drain after 5 hours.
Sound Quality
The Bluetooth speaker has a peak music power output of 5000W PMPO with the stereo effect. There are 2, 3W speakers in the front and we found the sound quality very good, with clarity in the bass and tuned treble. There’s a built-in bass port beneath the speaker, delivering premium quality of sound. Another good point is that even at the full volume of both the speaker and the connecting device, the sound is crisp.
JVC XS-XN226 connectivity ports. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Connectivity
The connectivity features, besides Bluetooth, include an AUX port to wire your phone with the speaker, TF card support output port, to access songs from your Memory cards and a line-out function to couple the portable speaker with another speaker for enhanced output. The Bluetooth has a decent direct line connectivity of 10-12 metres. There’s also the FM to listen to your favorite radio channels. You can also call using the speaker and there are buttons to receive calls too.
What’s Not So Cool
We really liked the sound output and battery life of the system, but there are a few negatives too-
Built Quality
While the design of the JVC speaker is attractive, and the ABS Plastic gives the speaker sturdiness, the built quality is something JVC can rework on again. The retractable stand on the back doesn’t fit back inside the designated slot and feels a little out of the place (Though the problem could be with this particular review unit only). Also, the blue-colored V-Shaped plastic element feels like it will pop out anytime.
JVC XS-XN226 has a sturdy build quality. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Price
JVC has priced its XS-XN226 at Rs 1999, conveniently placing it against some of the already famous names in this segment like JBL, Phillips, and more. Now this can be a problem for the first-timer like JVC buyers could prefer an established brand over JVC, since the price is same.
Verdict
The JVC XS-XN226 portable Bluetooth speaker has come out to be a viable alternative to some of the already existing speakers in the market. The design, the sound output and the portability factor make it a good device for buyers. Only if you are not a brand snob, XS-XN226 is worth a second look and makes for a good entertainment package.
-
