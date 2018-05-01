English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Haasan Launches Makkal Needhi Maiam's Mobile Application
Haasan said MNM will act like an "agency" that will monitor if persistent problems are not addressed by those concerned.
File image of actor-politician Kamal Haasan at a press conference. (File photo: PTI)
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's mobile application where issues ranging from corruption to civic problems can be reported for possible redress. The app can be used by MNM volunteers, Haasan said. The MNM chief, who had earlier proposed rolling out such an initiative, said the 'Maiam Whistle App' will not be a 'magic wand' that could solve issues instantly but will act as a 'tool' which will ensure problems reach officials concerned.
"This app is a tool where the individual blows the whistle on issues like environmental pollution, crimes and corruption...this is the first step towards solution and is not a magic wand," he told reporters at the launch event here. "It is not an alternative to police, officials or government. It will be a tool that will assist them or criticise them (in the event of inaction)," he added.
Haasan said MNM will act like an "agency" that will monitor if persistent problems are not addressed by those concerned. He said though the idea of such an app was floated a couple of months ago, it took shape only now as his party wanted it to be an effective platform.
According to MNM, when a citizen reports an issue with video or photographic evidence, a designated 'Champion' (volunteer) visits the location of the problem and either approves or dismisses it. "Three champions are given the task of verifying an issue. The Admin of the app approves the report based on the details that the Champions give.
Once the admin approves the issue, all users will be able to view the issue," it said. To avoid the app's misuse, Maiam Whistle has put in multiple verification processes and those who misuse the tool will lose membership and face being reported to authorities concerned, the party added.
It also has provisions of anonymity in the event of someone preferring to stay so. The app also allows the party to understand the issues of the people "real-time," the MNM said, adding, "this is our ear to the ground."
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
