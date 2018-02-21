English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karbonn 'A9 Indian' Budget Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Integrated with local language android experience, the entire functioning of this 4G VoLTE device can be changed to any one of the 12 regional languages as preferred by the user.
Karbonn 'A9 Indian' Budget Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More (image: Karbonn)
Domestic smartphone maker Karbonn Mobile has launched its latest offering ‘A9 Indian’ for an initial price of Rs 3,699 along Idea cash back offers. Integrated with local language android experience, the entire functioning of this 4G VoLTE device can be changed to any one of the 12 regional languages as preferred by the user. Hence, once the customer chooses their preferred language, the entire content of the device will be translated to that particular language thus, empowering them to tackle everyday smartphone functioning with ease.
A9 Indian a 4G smartphone with integrated balance and usage analysis which gives the users options like checking the balance in the dialer, a usage break – up between calls, data and SMS and a one-touch recharge on the go the company said in a statement. Moreover, the AI based informational chatbot, integrated with regional languages comes with an inbuilt text to speech option and gives the user various update on news, weather, sports as well as booking of cabs and food delivery options.
The smartphone features a 4.5-inch display, runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by 1750 mAh battery. The new smartphone bears a 5MP front camera for perfect selfies and a 5MP rear camera with LED flash combining options like panorama shot, continuous shot, geo-tagging and face detection. The device runs on 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with a 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, 32 GB expandable memory. Other features of A9 Indian also include Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio as well as an inbuilt photo and video editor. This latest offering is also bundled with Idea cashback offer of INR 1,500 making it effectively priced at Rs 2,199 for consumers.
The smartphone features a 4.5-inch display, runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by 1750 mAh battery. The new smartphone bears a 5MP front camera for perfect selfies and a 5MP rear camera with LED flash combining options like panorama shot, continuous shot, geo-tagging and face detection. The device runs on 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with a 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, 32 GB expandable memory. Other features of A9 Indian also include Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio as well as an inbuilt photo and video editor. This latest offering is also bundled with Idea cashback offer of INR 1,500 making it effectively priced at Rs 2,199 for consumers.
