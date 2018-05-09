English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karbonn Frames S9 With Dual Selfie Camera Launched For Rs 6790
Karbonn Frames S9 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 6790. Here is what the new budget smartphone by Karbonn has to offer.
Karbonn Frames S9 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 6790. (Image: Karbonn Mobiles)
Karbonn Mobiles has announced the launch of a new smartphone called the Frames S9. Frames S9, as the name suggests, has been launched as a camera-centric smartphone and comes with a dual camera setup at the front which the company is calling as a 'Twinfie camera'. In addition, the new smartphone by Karbonn sports a customized user interface. Available on Flipkart, Amazon as well as offline retail stores at a price of Rs 6,790, here is what the new Karbonn smartphone has to offer.
Karbonn Frames S9 Specifications
Karbonn Frames S9 comes with a 5.2-inches HD IPS display with 2.5D full glass. It is powered by a 1.25 GHz quad-core processor and carries a 2GB RAM along with 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 64GB. Connectivity options on the Frames S9 include dual-SIM support, OTG, Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio and more. The phone runs a customised OS on top of Android Nougat. It is backed by a 2900 mAh battery.
As for its optics, the Frames S9 comes with two 8-megapixel dual Twinfie camera lens setup at the front and an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash that also offers options like Bokeh Mode, Soft Twinfie, Watermark, Group Twinfie (120-degree view), Voice capture, Panoramic view and Time-lapse.
With the 3D desktop, the 3D widgets will alarm users through its smart notification cards to avoid missing out on any notification. Other features include desktop app collation, automatic conversation recording and anti-theft.
Also read: Xiaomi Opens First Mi Home in Delhi in Connaught Place; Adds 'Experiential Zone' For Global Products
Karbonn Frames S9 Availability
Karbonn’s latest offering will be available in the market at a price of Rs 6,790. It comes bundled with a cashback offer of Rs 2000. To claim the first cashback installment of Rs 500, customers need to make recharges worth Rs 3500 within the first 18 months. To claim the second cashback instalment of Rs 1500, customers need to make recharges worth Rs 3500 over the next 18 months.
Airtel has also introduced a special offer of Rs 169 on the smartphone with which customers can avail unlimited local and STD voice calls along with 1GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days. Frames S9 comes in three exciting colours - Black, Champagne & Grey with a premium metallic finish and will be available on Flipkart, Amazon and on offline mobile stores.
Watch: Google IO - Updates to Artificial Intelligence | Feature
Also Watch
Karbonn Frames S9 Specifications
Karbonn Frames S9 comes with a 5.2-inches HD IPS display with 2.5D full glass. It is powered by a 1.25 GHz quad-core processor and carries a 2GB RAM along with 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 64GB. Connectivity options on the Frames S9 include dual-SIM support, OTG, Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio and more. The phone runs a customised OS on top of Android Nougat. It is backed by a 2900 mAh battery.
As for its optics, the Frames S9 comes with two 8-megapixel dual Twinfie camera lens setup at the front and an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash that also offers options like Bokeh Mode, Soft Twinfie, Watermark, Group Twinfie (120-degree view), Voice capture, Panoramic view and Time-lapse.
With the 3D desktop, the 3D widgets will alarm users through its smart notification cards to avoid missing out on any notification. Other features include desktop app collation, automatic conversation recording and anti-theft.
Also read: Xiaomi Opens First Mi Home in Delhi in Connaught Place; Adds 'Experiential Zone' For Global Products
Karbonn Frames S9 Availability
Karbonn’s latest offering will be available in the market at a price of Rs 6,790. It comes bundled with a cashback offer of Rs 2000. To claim the first cashback installment of Rs 500, customers need to make recharges worth Rs 3500 within the first 18 months. To claim the second cashback instalment of Rs 1500, customers need to make recharges worth Rs 3500 over the next 18 months.
Airtel has also introduced a special offer of Rs 169 on the smartphone with which customers can avail unlimited local and STD voice calls along with 1GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days. Frames S9 comes in three exciting colours - Black, Champagne & Grey with a premium metallic finish and will be available on Flipkart, Amazon and on offline mobile stores.
Watch: Google IO - Updates to Artificial Intelligence | Feature
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Kohli Finds Support from Kirsten for Picking Surrey Over Afghan Test
- Indian Roadmaster Elite Detailed Image Gallery – The Rs 48 Lakh Luxury Motorcycle
- Decoding Success of Avengers: Infinity War in India and Why it Could Be a Threat to Bollywood
- Apple Watch 3 Long Term Review: Six Months of Wrist Tan, Fitness, Music and More