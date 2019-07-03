Kaspersky, Interpol Sign Five-Year Extension of Collaboration as Cybercrime Surges
The collaboration continues with Kaspersky slated to extend cybersecurity support to Interpol, as criminal activity and attacks steadily increase on the internet.
Kaspersky, the cybersecurity research, analysis and protection giant, has signed a five year extension to their collaboration agreement with Interpol. Under the agreement, Kaspersky will provide internet security and safety support, training, threat intelligence and data, and cybercriminal activity updates. In exchange, Interpol will use Kaspersky's prowess on the internet to carry out investigations related to malicious activities on the web.
The extension was signed at Interpol World 2019, by Tim Morris, executive director of police service at Interpol, and Eugene Kaspersky, chief executive of Kaspersky security. Speaking at the global conference, Kaspersky stated, "With the rise of sophisticated threat actors, collaboration across the ecosystem and the sharing of expertise is more crucial than ever. We are excited to continue the partnership with INTERPOL and to empower law enforcers with the information and technology needed to combat cybercrime across the globe."
Kaspersky has steadily evolved its products from antivirus services on PC, to being watchdogs of online criminal activity and movement on the internet and the Dark Web. Seeing the extent to which threats have increased, companies such as Kaspersky have been increasingly collaborating with global security agencies, creating a combination of real world police forces with online intelligence to track down hacker collectives, most of which are spread widely across the globe.
