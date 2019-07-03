Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Kaspersky, Interpol Sign Five-Year Extension of Collaboration as Cybercrime Surges

The collaboration continues with Kaspersky slated to extend cybersecurity support to Interpol, as criminal activity and attacks steadily increase on the internet.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kaspersky, Interpol Sign Five-Year Extension of Collaboration as Cybercrime Surges
The collaboration continues with Kaspersky slated to extend cybersecurity support to Interpol, as criminal activity and attacks steadily increase on the internet.
Loading...

Kaspersky, the cybersecurity research, analysis and protection giant, has signed a five year extension to their collaboration agreement with Interpol. Under the agreement, Kaspersky will provide internet security and safety support, training, threat intelligence and data, and cybercriminal activity updates. In exchange, Interpol will use Kaspersky's prowess on the internet to carry out investigations related to malicious activities on the web.

The extension was signed at Interpol World 2019, by Tim Morris, executive director of police service at Interpol, and Eugene Kaspersky, chief executive of Kaspersky security. Speaking at the global conference, Kaspersky stated, "With the rise of sophisticated threat actors, collaboration across the ecosystem and the sharing of expertise is more crucial than ever. We are excited to continue the partnership with INTERPOL and to empower law enforcers with the information and technology needed to combat cybercrime across the globe."

Kaspersky has steadily evolved its products from antivirus services on PC, to being watchdogs of online criminal activity and movement on the internet and the Dark Web. Seeing the extent to which threats have increased, companies such as Kaspersky have been increasingly collaborating with global security agencies, creating a combination of real world police forces with online intelligence to track down hacker collectives, most of which are spread widely across the globe.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram