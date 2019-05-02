English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kaun Banega Pradhanmantri Game Launched on Android During 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
The smartphone game will soon be coming to Apple's iOS App Store, and reportedly lets people get a first-hand experience of running a political party.
The smartphone game will soon be coming to Apple's iOS App Store, and reportedly lets people get a first-hand experience of running a political party.
Loading...
In keeping with the election season, Reliance Entertainment's Zapak in association with Zhakaas Games has launched a 'Kaun Banega Pradhan Mantri' mobile game in the midst of the Lok Sabha elections. Zapak is a leading gaming destination.
"The Election Commission does its best to raise awareness about voting among people across demographics by running programmes and campaigns to encourage voter turnout," Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Digital, said in a statement. "We, at Zapak, have joined hands with Zhakaas Games to increase the awareness about how ‘every vote matters' in a style that we know best -- making games," Khanduja said. 'Kaun Banega Pradhan Mantri' encapsulates the thrill of current Indian political scenario and encompasses the ongoing elections.
The players will have to choose a leader from multiple political avatars in the game, run across the streets and around the city and rush into other people to convert them into your supporters. The leader with a maximum number of supporters at the end will emerge winner. Aayush Agarwal, founder of Zhakaas Games, said, "Politics affects every individual and is one of the most discussed topics across the country. Be it a bus or train, local food joints or lavish meeting rooms, people show political enthusiasm and are fans of political figures in our country. The game targets such individuals and showcases how every vote can make a difference through its game play," he added.
"The Election Commission does its best to raise awareness about voting among people across demographics by running programmes and campaigns to encourage voter turnout," Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Digital, said in a statement. "We, at Zapak, have joined hands with Zhakaas Games to increase the awareness about how ‘every vote matters' in a style that we know best -- making games," Khanduja said. 'Kaun Banega Pradhan Mantri' encapsulates the thrill of current Indian political scenario and encompasses the ongoing elections.
The players will have to choose a leader from multiple political avatars in the game, run across the streets and around the city and rush into other people to convert them into your supporters. The leader with a maximum number of supporters at the end will emerge winner. Aayush Agarwal, founder of Zhakaas Games, said, "Politics affects every individual and is one of the most discussed topics across the country. Be it a bus or train, local food joints or lavish meeting rooms, people show political enthusiasm and are fans of political figures in our country. The game targets such individuals and showcases how every vote can make a difference through its game play," he added.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
- This Old Hit Song of Akshay Kumar Put Tiger Shroff to Sleep
- Kevin Pietersen Tries His Hand at Gully Cricket
- Fortnite Maker Epic Games’ Battle Against Steam is a Smart, Measured Expansion Policy
- Monty Python: A Three-Eyed Snake Was Found on an Australian Highway
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results